Jimmie Allen released his latest single, "Freedom Was a Highway," on Friday, Jan. 29, and the rising star is joined by Brad Paisley on the nostalgic track. Underscored by Paisley's signature guitar, "Freedom Was a Highway" was written by Allen, Ash Bowers and Matt Rogers and looks back on younger days when "That town was the whole world / Love was the girl next door / Soundtrack was a song in the dark."

"When I was writing this song with my co-writers, I imagined myself driving down my favorite roads in Delaware," Allen said in a statement. "This song takes me back to simpler moments such as an innocent, childhood crush on the next-door neighbor or feeling freedom in the wind as you drive with the windows down. I’ve loved this song from the creation. I’m a huge admirer of Brad Paisley. I love what he brings to music and I had to have him bring that same magic to this song. I’m humbled to have him join me on this song – he brought the Freedom to the Highway."

"I’m a fan of Jimmie, not only as a musician but also as a person, and I was honored when he asked me to join him on the song," Paisley added. "It’s a magical combination – it doesn’t sound like a typical record for me at all and when I come in, I try my best not to ruin Jimmie’s song. I use my guitar to make a record sort of sound like I’m on it even before you hear me sing, and I love this guitar solo. I’m really proud to be a part of 'Freedom Was A Highway and I’m excited for people to hear it.'"

"Freedom Was a Highway" was originally featured on Allen's July 2020 EP Bettie James and the song will go to country radio on Feb. 1. Bettie James also features appearances by Charley Pride, Darius Rucker, Mickey Guyton, Nelly, Noah Cyrus, the Oak Ridge Boys, Rita Wilson, Tauren Wells and Tim McGraw, and the EP was a follow-up to Allen's 2018 debut album, Mercury Lane. Prior to their collaboration, Allen joined Paisley in the music video for Paisley's single "No I in Beer," participating in a Zoom call with Paisley, Rucker and McGraw.