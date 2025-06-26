Country Music Singer Scraps Weeks of Concerts After ‘Struggling With Some Vocal Issues’

Nate Smith made a heartbreaking announcement on his social media. In an Instagram post, he revealed he had to cancel a few appearances due to dealing with vocal issues.

“We’ve all come to the decision that the best way to get my voice fully back is to rest it for the first time in almost five years,” Smith wrote in part. “This is the part that is so hard for me because I have multiple bucket list shows coming up this month (including CMA Fest), and it breaks my heart knowing I won’t be there to see all of you.”

According to Backstage Country, Smith grew in popularity as a result of his multi-platinum hit single, “Whiskey on You.” He was placed on strict vocal rest through the end of June.

Despite such, he’s had many great moments in the past year, including being named Billboard’s 2024 Rookie of the Year. Regardless, Smith promised fans he’ll make a full recovery.

In May, Smith spoke with PEOPLE about making changes in his personal life, including cutting out alcohol and changing his diet, which resulted in a 55 pound weight loss.

“I was drunk so often at shows. I was trying to find an escape, and literally that was my thing. It was the funnest time of my life, but I didn’t realize I was killing myself. You can’t party every day. It has to be a treat, especially if you want to be here for the long haul,” he explained.

He explained how he adjusted his lifestyle. “I was eating healthy for two days and I thought we might as well just do it now,” he recalls of the how he started making changes. “I was kind of over it. But I was still struggling.” His brother gave him advice on having a high profile diet.