Blake Shelton, Little Big Town and More Announced for 'Today' Show Summer Concert Series

The Today show's annual Citi Music Series is back for another year, with the 2021 lineup announced last week. One Republic launched the series with a performance on May 6 for frontline nurses, and other announced artists include Blake Shelton, Little Big Town, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton, Coldplay, H.E.R., Maroon 5, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo and Zac Brown Band.

As has become tradition, artists will perform in-person on the Today Plaza, and this year's series will also include virtual performances, exclusive artist interviews and surprises for viewers. All in-person performances will comply with the Centers for Disease Control and New York State guidelines regarding COVID precautions and audiences will be limited to a small, select group.

This is the seventh consecutive year that Today has partnered with Citi to bring the series to the Today Plaza, and more artists will be announced as the summer continues. Shelton, a Today show favorite, will be one of the first performers when he takes the stage on May 21, the same day as the release of his new album, Body Language. He'll miss his former fellow The Voice judge Adam Levine by a few weeks, as Maroon 5 is the next act on the lineup on June 11.

Several dates have yet to be announced, including dates for performances by Dan + Shay, Guyton and Little Big Town. During his most recent appearance on Today in March, Shelton discussed his upcoming wedding to Gwen Stefani, which he said will likely happen this summer, presumably after his album release.

"I'm afraid if she and I wait until next November, I'm right back into The Voice cycle again," he told Hoda Kotb. "I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after. So hopefully this summer. I think we're right here at the point with Covid, it looks like it may be okay, but I don't know. That's tentatively the plan, so we'll see." The "Minimum Wage" singer added that "we're just waiting every day just like everybody else to see what our summer's going to look like and then go from there." See the announced schedule for Today's Citi Music Series below.