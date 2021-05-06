Old Dominion Sets The Band Behind the Curtain Tour for 2021

✖

Old Dominion is the latest country act to announce a 2021 tour, announcing that their An Evening With Old Dominion: The Band Behind the Curtain Tour will begin later this month. "You've wondered and you've waited patiently," the band wrote on Instagram. "We couldn't be more excited to finally announce our Band Behind the Curtain shows for 2021."

The tour begins on May 27 in Durant, Oklahoma and continues with a handful of dates each month through Dec. 12 in St. Augustine, Florida. Tickets for most shows go on sale Friday, May 14 and fans can find more information at WeAreOldDominion.com. "We’ve been the band that plays the little side stage or whatever and its hard to wrap your head around the fact that that’s no, you are headlining the show and these people are coming to see you," Old Dominion frontman Matthew Ramsey said in a statement, via The Country Daily.

"So every show is still a surprise to me and the guys actually make fun of me sometimes because I’m always like, 'Is there anyone here?' and they’re like, 'Yes man, there’s going to be a lot of people here,'" he laughed. "But we still have that sense that we want to prove ourselves to them and we want to make them come back and we want to make them feel like they get what they paid for or more than they paid for."

Old Dominion's latest album was their 2019 self-titled release, which they re-recorded with only meows for a new version that was released in 2020. The group is currently preparing to release new music, which they wrote during a trip to North Carolina. See the group's full list of dates below.

May 27-28 — Durant, Okla.

June 11 — Forest City, Iowa *

June 19-20 — Mescalero, N.M.

July 3-5 — Gilford, N.H.

July 13 — Hammond, Ind.

July 15 — Eau Claire, Wisc. *

July 23 — Lake Tahoe, Nev.

July 30 — Tooele, Utah *

Aug. 5 — Sioux Falls, S.D. *

Aug. 6 — Davenport, Iowa *

Aug. 20 — Lynden, Wash.

Aug. 26 — Mill Spring, N.C.

Sept. 10 — Kissimmee, Fla. *

Sept. 26 — Puyallup, Wash.

Oct. 9-10 — Prior Lake, Minn.

Oct. 15 — Florence, Ariz. *

Oct. 29 — Doswell, Va.

Oct. 30 — Uncasville, Conn.

Nov. 5-6 — Las Vegas, Nev.

Nov. 12-13 — Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Nov. 18-29 — Canyonville, Ore.

Nov. 20-21 — Ridgefield, Wash.

Dec. 2-3 — St. Louis, Mo.

Dec. 10 — Hollywood, Fla.

Dec. 11-12 — St. Augustine, Fla.

* festival date