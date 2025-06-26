Dierks Bentley Weighs in on Joining ‘The Voice’ as a Coach (Exclusive)

Dierks Bentley isn’t looking to take a spot in The Voice‘s iconic red chairs anytime soon.

The country star served as an advisor to Team Blake Shelton on the NBC singing competition in 2021, three years after he performed during the Season 15 finale, but he told PopCulture.com he doesn’t see himself taking on the role of coach.

“I had so much fun on The Voice,” said Bentley, who revealed he has a “great picture” of his children, Evalyn, Jordan, and Knox sitting in “the famous chair that turns around.” But while he had “a great time” in his temporary role on the show and has “a lot of respect” for the artists who do coach, Bentley confessed he had “no desire to be on The Voice as a coach or anything like that.”

Dierks Bentley and Blake Shelton on ‘the voice’. (Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

“Mainly just because it’s a lot of travel,” he explained. “LA is a long ways from Nashville. That would be hard with the other career I have, which is a dad.” The father of three added, “But a lot of respect for the folks that do it.”

Bentley has his hands full with his new album, Broken Branches, which debuted earlier this month.

“I heard this song ‘Broken Branches’ and I was like, ‘Wow, that really resonates with me,’” Bentley told American Songwriter of the title track, written by Zach Abend, Beau Bailey, and Graham Barham. “I feel like I’m in a great spot in my career where I’m still looking forward, I’m still doing the biggest tours you can do, and I’m mostly able to look back at some gratitude and perspective on how I got here. In Nashville, we’re all broken branches. We all did something our family had never done before, and here we are, just broken branches that fell off the family tree.”

Dierks Bentley performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

That gratitude is a theme that’s evident throughout the album, including in his closing track “Don’t Cry for Me,” as Bentley noted he’s fully aware of how rare his success story is.

“It’s a song of gratitude about your life, but it really taps back into specific things … and I do like that last track being a sendoff,” he said. “I feel like this is about as close as we can get to having [written] a really great book, and having chapters that all lead to the next.”