Miley Cyrus Stuns in Risque Bodysuit Photos Following End of Cody Simpson, Liam Hemsworth Relationships

✖

Miley Cyrus made another bold fashion choice hours before her performance at the iHeartRadio Festival 2020, sharing some photos to her social media followers. The photoshoot came from photographer Vijat Mohindra and features Cyrus in a revealing sheer black catsuit and "chunky" jewelry as described by E! News.

Cyrus also revealed that she'd be closing the festival wearing the outfit, supporting her single "Midnight Sky" and her upcoming album. It's a similar look to what she was sporting at the VMAs earlier in the month. The singer also shared a photo from her performance, complete with a disco ball's glitz and the see-through outfit in all of its glory.

Fans were blown away by the photos, sharing their excitement in the comments and praising Cyrus. Vanessa Hudgens and Hailey Bieber joined fans by calling Cyrus' look "everything," while IHeartRadio's account commented about anticipation for fans to see the outfit in its glory Saturday night.

"Hot, hot, hot," one fan wrote. "I AM SPEECHLESS," another added to the comments. "Why does this give me rum rum tiger cats vibes," a third wrote, referencing Cats, the musical and film released at the tail of 2019.

Cyrus has been on a revelation streak in recent weeks. Following her breakup with Australian singer Cody Simpson, the pop star has opened up about her divorce, the feeling of being single and much more.

"For me, to be able to have a good clear understanding of the last two years, which there was some traumatic experiences, losing the house in Malibu and going through a really public breakup — I think I just really needed some clarity. It was just really important to me to be able to like really sit with my thoughts," Cyrus told InTouch Weekly. "I think one thing that's been really cool about this time that we've all had is, I think originally we all started literally cleaning house. And then once you couldn't do that anymore, you had to go into your own self and start cleaning out what you've been holding onto for too long — things that belong to you, and things that don't, and things that no longer serve you."

View this post on Instagram @iheartradio Festival 2020 TONIGHT 🖤 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Sep 19, 2020 at 2:05pm PDT

Cyrus also revealed that her breakup with Hemsworth was brewing for far longer than the public realizes. She also revealed that she wasn't truthful about certain details of her relationship with Hemsworth.

"I lied and said that he wasn't the first so I didn't seem like a loser," she revealed. "He said, 'Oh, who have you had sex with,' and I couldn't think of anyone, so I just made somebody up that I knew but we had never actually had sex before." IHeartRadio Festival 2020 airs Saturday at 9:00 p.m. ET with Cyrus closing out the showcase.