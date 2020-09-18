Miley Cyrus Celebrates Single Life, Strips Down in Instagram Video After Breakup With Cody Simpson

✖

Miley Cyrus is living her best life after her split from beau Cody Simpson in August. The "Midnight Sky" singer jammed out to Joan Jett while giving the camera a sexy striptease, joking that being single gives her "more alone time" for that kind of fun. Unbuttoning her pants and biting her lip while topless to the rock icon's "Do You Wanna Touch Me" in the background, the star captioned part of her routine, "Hard days night."

Cyrus later shared a fan's edit of her Instagram Story on her main feed, captioning it, "Bad a— edit f— yeah." The video quickly garnered supportive comments from her famous friends, including Vanessa Hudgens, who wrote, "So hot." Jeremy Scott in his own comment added, "HOT TAMALE !"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Sep 17, 2020 at 12:47pm PDT

Cyrus has been showing off her sexy side since her relationship of a year came to an end this summer, dedicating her cover of "Maneater" to her "future ex-husband" while appearing on The Tonight Show on Sept. 10. "I think it’s very important to be transparent," she said on the show. "I’m freshly single, so anyone watching that’s my future ex-husband, just know, I told you."

The Hannah Montana alum opened up on the Call Her Daddy podcast about what she is looking for in a partner. "I usually end up complaining they're boring, but that's what I need. I need boring," she explained in the Aug. 16 episode. "I definitely, definitely need a calming, I need an anchor, I need a weight."

"One of the things that's important to me in a relationship, besides acts of service, [is] I like people taking care of themselves," she continued. "I think the way someone treats himself is a reflection of the way that they'll treat you. I'm, like, super into clean eating; I'm into people taking care of themselves." As someone who is living a sober lifestyle, Cyrus said she feels like she is "wasting her time" with people who aren't on the same path as she is. "You can really control the kind of people who are going to flow in and out of your life, and you can create a filtration system," she said. "So I've filtered my life of what I will accept and what I will not."