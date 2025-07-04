‘Modern Family’ Star Julie Bowen Reveals Private Health Struggle

Julie Bowen says her sister’s warning saved her life. The Modern Family actress revealed recently a secret heart condition she battled in her 20s.

The revelation came in an interview with Michael Rosenbaum on his podcast, Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum. Bowen shared that she was diagnosed with a heart condition in her 20s, and has lived with a pacemaker ever since.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bowen has lived with Sick sinus syndrome — a condition that results in a dangerously low heart rate or irregular heartbeat, according to the Mayo Clinic, per TODAY. Many people who live with the condition will need a pacemaker, which helps to keep the heart in a regular rhythm.

The condition can be hard to diagnose as symptoms may be mild or come and go. Some symptoms may include: a sensation of rapid, fluttering heartbeats (palpitations), chest pain or discomfort, confusion, dizziness or lightheadedness, fainting or near fainting, fatigue, shortness of breath, and slower pulse (bradycardia).

Bowen says she forgets about her condition because it’s been so long since she had the procedure, and she’s currently in good health. “I forget about that all the time,” she said.

Her diagnosis came later in life. She became aware of her low heart rate as a competitive runner in high school, but didn’t think much of it at the time. Her sister eventually went to medical school and spoke to her about it.

“She was at that time in her life when she, I guess, always had her stethoscope,” Bowen recalled with a laugh. “We were on vacation, and she was like, ‘I want to listen to this.’”

Bowen’s sister became concerned after performing an examination on the actress. “She was like ‘That is not what they’ve been telling you, and it’s not runner’s heart or whatever,’” her sister said according to Bowen. “You need to go to cardiology.’ She told me, and she wouldn’t let it go. I was like, I’m fine. She would not let it go.”After shooting a pilot, she got a pacemaker. “I thought I was like, ‘Oh, my God, my life is over. This is so weird. I’m gonna die. I don’t know what I thought it was. I was 29.’”