Miley Cyrus Claims She Wrote Breakup Song 'Slide Away' Before Divorce From Ex Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus must've had a feeling her marriage to Liam Hemsworth wouldn't last. According to InTouch Weekly, Cyrus revealed her popular and emotional "breakup" song "Slide Away" was written in the months before her split from the Aussie actor. Looking back at the period when the couple split, this does make sense. Both were apart for a bit before the news broke to the public, with Cyrus partying with The Hills alum Kaitlynn Carter in Italy.

"I wrote 'Slide Away' before my breakup. I wrote 'Slide Away' in February of the year before," Cyrus told Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Essentials Radio on Wednesday. "I just keep speaking these things into existence." The singer continued to discuss her relationship with Hemsworth and how her music seems to affect her reality.

"I've decided to use my language to love myself, and to really create what I want to be my reality. Because otherwise, I keep doing the opposite," Cyrus said, with InTouch noting how the song "Malibu" was released one year before the Woolsey Fire took the couple's home in the titular town.

Hemsworth and Cyrus were married less than a year, splitting one-year ago in August 2019 and closing the door on their relationship of close to a decade. The couple's divorce was finalized in January. Reports have indicated that Hemsworth is living a different life after the divorce, but he is unhappy with Cyrus sharing intimate details of their relationship. This includes her admittance that she lost her virginity to Hemsworth.

Cyrus is also hurt that she was made out to be a villain in the divorce. Her defense is that she was just "moving on" from the relationship, including her period with Carter that raised eyebrows.

"They made me seem like I was disloyal, which is so against my f—king character," Cyrus said on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "You attack my f—king character, and my character is everything. It's my foundation."

Carter and Cyrus split after a month together, opening the door for her next relationship with Australian singer Cody Simpson in October 2019. That relationship has also ended after months of romance, something Simpson reportedly didn't want to happen but Cyrus pushed forward. For now, it seems Cyrus is focusing on music and her next release. She is Miley Cyrus is in the works, with lead single "Midnight Sky" seeing release on Aug. 14.