Miley Cyrus Calls Breakup From Liam Hemsworth 'Traumatic'

Following her split from Cody Simpson, Miley Cyrus is opening up about her former, longterm relationship turned marriage to ex Liam Hemsworth. During an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1, the "Wrecking Ball" singer admitted that her very public breakup was "traumatic," piled on top of falling victim to the Malibu fires that took over their home. However, she did say if there's one thing she's learned through all of the heartbreak and forced quarantine, it's that what may work for one person, doesn't necessarily mean that it'll work for another.

"For me, to be able to have a good clear understanding of the last two years, which there was some traumatic experiences, losing the house in Malibu and going through a really public breakup — I think I just really needed some clarity. It was just really important to me to be able to like really sit with my thoughts," she said according to InTouch. She further added what she's learned in this pandemic and being forced to spend so much time at home. "I think one thing that's been really cool about this time that we've all had is, I think originally we all started literally cleaning house. And then once you couldn't do that anymore, you had to go into your own self and start cleaning out what you've been holding onto for too long — things that belong to you, and things that don't, and things that no longer serve you."

She continued to give credit to her mom saying, "And that was really, really healthy for me. And I don't think I could have done that if my mom hadn't smoked all my weed, and I didn't have any left." She later added that one thing she's realized is when she feels "one thing is right" for her, "never preach that it's right for everybody else" because being in control of your own life is important, but trying to control someone elses isn't the way to handle it.

Cyrus and Hemsworth first met on the set of the Last Song when they played main characters who fell in love with one another. Little did they know at the time, they would fall in love in real life and build a relationship that would last throughout the following decade. The two finally called it quits in August 2019 when they got a divorce just one year after marrying. Cyrus quickly moved on with Kaitlynn Carter but broke if off after a month, then she moved on to Cody Simpson who she was together with for just under a year.