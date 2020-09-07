Miley Cyrus Reveals There's a 'Lot of Time' in Between Fans Didn't See in Her Relationship With Liam Hemsworth

✖

Miley Cyrus said there is much the public does not know about her breakup with Liam Hemsworth and the sequence of events that followed. While it seemed as if her relationship with actress Kaitlynn Carter began immediately after the break-up, the "Midnight Sky" singer told Joe Rogan there was a "lot of time" between that fans did not hear about. Cyrus also criticized the way the media covered her split last year, particularly how one side was pitted against the other.

While on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, released last week, Cyrus said she could "accept" that she and Hemsworth realized they no longer "love each other the way that we used to." However, "I can't accept the villainizing and just all those stories," she said, referring to the constant gossip and threats about the split.

When Cyrus and Hemsworth's divorce was announced, Cyrus' Instagram page was filled with pictures from a trip to Italy. Afterward, she began dating Carter. To the outside observer, this all seemed to be moving very fast, but there are some details the public does not know and she does not plan on spilling. "It’s just amazing to me that the public kind of thinks that there is no gap in time that they didn’t see that could possibly be what led to this," Cyrus said. "Like, it’s not, ‘One day you were happy on the carpet, and the next you’re making out with your friend in Italy,' what the f—? Well, there was a lot of time between that you didn’t see."

Cyrus and Hemsworth announced plans to divorce in August 2019 after eight months of marriage and a decade-long on-and-off relationship. Cyrus dated Carter briefly before beginning a long relationship with singer Cody Simpson that ended over the summer. Hemsworth is now dating Gabriella Brooks. In a SiriusXM interview last month, Cyrus said the break-up with Hemsworth was "traumatic" and sitting at home during the pandemic with her own thoughts has been helpful.

"For me, to be able to have a good clear understanding of the last two years, which there was some traumatic experiences, losing the house in Malibu and going through a really public breakup — I think I just really needed some clarity. It was just really important to me to be able to like really sit with my thoughts," Cyrus explained. Cyrus released her latest single "Midnight Sky" last month and performed it during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. The song will appear on her next album, She Is Miley Cyrus.