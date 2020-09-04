Miley Cyrus Reveals She Suffered a 'Really Bad' Head Injury at 2 Years Old During Dirt Bike Accident With Her Dad

✖

Miley Cyrus survived a "really bad" head injury when she was only 2 years old, the "Midnight Sky" singer revealed Wednesday. Cyrus said she was on a dirt bike with her father, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus when things went terribly wrong. The 27-year-old Cyrus said she was riding in a baby backpack on her father's back at the time when her head hit a tree.

Cyrus shared the scary story during her appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, released on Wednesday, reports PEOPLE. "My dad had me — this is really bad, but he can't go to jail I don't think cause it's a long enough time away — he had me in a baby backpack, and I was on a dirt bike with my dad," Cyrus explained. During the drive, Cyrus' father ducked under a tree that had fallen, but Cyrus did not. "It was bad. But that's what's wrong, everyone's asked me that, for years," she said.

Cyrus can joke about the experience now though. "Maybe I'm thankful for it, I don't know, maybe it knocked me into this identity or something," she said, explaining that her therapist thinks it left an impact on her personality. "I also have a tendency that if I know something's stupid, I've just got to try it to know that it's stupid. Which makes it stupid, because I already know about it," she told Rogan. "Sometimes I'm like, 'Is it better to know it's dumb and do it, or to not know it's dumb and do it?' That's the head injury."

The injury also had a surprising effect on her diet. She said she needs to eat for her "brain type," not "blood type." "So my brain type, I really need brakes on my brain," she said. "But instead of going, I'm just totally impulsive and the most reactive person ever, I look and I go, 'Well, my dad also slammed my head into a tree when I was 2.'"

Despite the incident, Cyrus said she still thinks her dad is "the best," even if he could also win a "worst dad" title. "That's the kind of dad my dad is," she said of the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer. "He sets you up for failure and disappointment, but I like that about him, because he made me tough."

Elsewhere in the interview with Rogan, Cyrus opened up about her breakup with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and the sexist experience she had while filming her performance of "Midnight Sky" for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. When it came to her divorce, Cyrus said she could "accept" that they no longer loved each other, but she could not accept the "villainizing" in the press. Cyrus and Hemsworth split in August 2019, after less than a year of marriage.