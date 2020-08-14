Miley Cyrus Admits She Lied About Losing Her Virginity to Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth

✖

Miley Cyrus is giving a candid look inside her first sexual experiences in a new interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, admitting a lie she told Liam Hemsworth early in their relationship would come back to bite her. Asked about losing her virginity, Cyrus quipped, "I was 16. It wasn't Nick Jonas. But I ended up marrying the guy, so that's pretty crazy."

The "Midnight Sky" singer explained she lied to her now ex-husband after going "all the way" with him for the first time. "I lied and said that he wasn't the first so I didn't seem like a loser," she revealed. "He said, 'Oh, who have you had sex with,' and I couldn't think of anyone, so I just made somebody up that I knew but we had never actually had sex before."

Cyrus' lie about Jonas would eventually come out years later. "[Hemsworth's] friend ended up marrying him and then it was like, 'Oh now my friend is marrying someone you've hooked up with?'" she said. "So then when I was like 24 I had to say that I lied when I was 16. It was a lie that I held onto for, like, 10 years."

The Aussie actor and Cyrus first connected on the set of the 2010 film The Last Song and were together on and off until they tied the knot in December 2018. Less than a year later, the two split, with their divorce being finalized in January 2020. Since then, Cyrus has been linked romantically with Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson, from whom she recently split. The Hannah Montana alum explained on the podcast of her typical romantic partners, "I usually end up complaining that they're boring, but that's what I need. I need boring. I need an anchor. I need a weight."

Cyrus addressed her split from Simpson earlier this week on Instagram Live. "For right now, two halves can’t make a whole, and we’re individually just working on ourselves, becoming the people that we want to be. Like everybody else at this age, we're just deciding who we want to be with our lives, what we want to do with our lives," she told her followers. "And so, don't make it some drama story if next week we hang out and we’re getting pizza. We've been friends for 10 years, and we're going to continue to be friends. Just don't make it something that it is not."

Cyrus, who is pansexual, also opened up about her early sexual experiences with other girls on the podcast. "The first time I ever hooked up with anyone was with a girl — two of them," she recalled, adding that they went "past first base" together. "My wig was snatched at, like, age 11. What were you doing?" The musician added she was "attracted to girls way before I was ever attracted to guys," saying she used to get "most of [her] girl friends to hook up with [her]" growing up.