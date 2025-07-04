Caitlyn Jenner’s Friend Who Appeared on ‘I Am Cait’ Dies Tragically: Sophia Hutchins Was 29

Sad news for Caitlyn Jenner. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s close friend and manager, Sophia Hutchins, who appeared in Jenner’s spin-off I Am Cait, has died tragically at the age of 29.

Hutchins died as a result of an ATV accident, reportedly not far from Jenner’s home TMZ reports. The report notes Hutchins was pronounced dead in the morning hours of July 2.

Sources say Hutchins struck the bumper of a moving car — that impact forced the ATV over the shoulder, sending the ATV and Hutchins plummeting 350 feet down into a ravine. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, it’s unclear whether Jenner was with Hutchins at the time of the incident. Two passengers in the other car were injured. It’s also unknown if anyone else was riding on the ATV.

Jenner and Hutchins first met in 2015, soon after Jenner publicly announced her transition. Hutchins also served as the CEO and director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation. The nature of their relationship has always been in question.

According to PEOPLE, Hutchins was a friend to the Kardashian-Jenner family, attending Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday bash in 2018. Hutchins previously lived alongside the former Olympian in her Malibu home.

“We have so much in common; we see the world so similarly and we both are such a good match for each because we challenge each other,” Hutchins once said of their relationship in an interview with The Hidden Truth with Jim Breslo. “She challenges me in so many ways, has allowed me to grow in so many ways and I hope I challenge her to grow and I think because we share so many of the same passions and views, it’s just a great match, a great partnership.”

Hutchins didn’t have any children. Hutchins was born in Bellevue, Washington, and attended Pepperdine University, where she earned a degree in economics and finance.In her junior year, she resigned from her position as president of the Class of 2018 to complete her gender transition, The New York Post reports. Hutchins was also involved in politics, serving as a surrogate for President Donald Trump’s campaign during the 2024 presidential election.