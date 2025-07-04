Donal Logue Discloses Secret Health Issues He Battled in Recent Years: ‘I Was in Organ Failure’

Donal Logue, the longtime TV star, has shed light on some serious health struggles he faced over the years.

Logue, known for roles on shows like Grounded for Life and Sons of Anarchy, took to Instagram on June 25 to reminisce on his past. Among the revelations was the fact that he went into organ failure in mid-2015. Logue had not publicly disclosed this serious medical battle before this note.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“10 years ago, almost to the day, I called my little sister Karina from Cambridge to tell her something was seriously wrong with me,” Logue wrote. “Somehow, I made it to my friend Johnny’s house where he threw me in the back of his Ford and raced me to Mass General. Unbeknownst to me, I’d been repeating the same thing over and over with absolutely no knowledge of doing so. The triage nurse clocked my blood pressure at 230 over 210 or, as my Uncle Dónal (a doctor) later explained, ‘not conducive to human life bad.’”

He added, “I was in organ failure.”

The actor, now 59, did not get into the specifics of his medical scare, but discussed how it affected his work on Gotham, the Fox drama he starred in from 2014 to 2019.

“The brain’s an organ and mine had taken a hit,” Logue wrote. “But I had a job to show up for and two children to raise on my own. The vertigo and tinnitus made the world feel distant, muddled, muddied, and unsteady beneath my feet. I took quite a few tumbles down the stairs at the GCPD on Gotham (to the amusement of others) because my right foot could no longer pivot. Ed Heavey, Ben McKenzie, [and] the cast and crew helped get me through.

“At times, it seemed like too much, and, like many men, I questioned whether I could handle it. I felt ashamed. Who was I to be dark when I hadn’t endured what so many of my friends had? I hadn’t been on deployments. I’ve always been so blessed and fortunate. I had an enviable job. I had kids going through their own tribulations who needed me. It’s pernicious stuff.”

Donal Logue in ‘The Equalizer'(Credit: Michael Greenberg/CBS)

Logue went on to say to say his post was to mark Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month, and wanted to bring attention to the fact that White men accounted ofr 68.13% of suicides in 2023, per the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“No doubt, we’ve had it easier. Society caters to us. Maybe that’s why when the rubber meets the road, so many men choose an option alien to so many,” Logue concluded. “Baby steps and a lot of caring people helped. There is help, hope, laughter, and continuing adventures for all of us. Here’s to 41 more.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.