Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Break up After Dating Nearly a Year

Singers Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have called it quits after dating for 10 months. The pair began dating in October 2019, a short time after Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter split. Simpson and Cyrus were recently photographed together in June and were seen on TikTok together just last month.

Sources told TMZ the couple split within the "last few weeks," although it is not clear when they broke up. There was a rumor the couple broke up around Christmas when Cyrus shared her song "Sad Christmas" on Instagram and Simpson was seen with model Jordy Murray. However, Cyrus noted she wrote the song a few years ago and it was only a message for people who felt lonely during the holiday season.

"A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Was feeling like s— cause I couldn't be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone. In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake, beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope, peace, and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins!"

Cyrus and Simpson built a close bond in November when he was by her side while she underwent vocal chord surgery. During that time, Simpson wrote her the song "Golden Thing," which Cyrus said he had to record himself or she would beat him to it. "She was like, ‘If you don’t put this s— out, I’m putting it out on your behalf for you. I’m getting your Spotify login and doing this s— myself,'" the Australian native told PEOPLE.

The former couple also quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic, even adding a dog to their family. They named the new dog Bo, a reference to her father Billy Ray Cyrus' high school nickname. She showed off Bo during an episode of her Instagram Live show Bright Minded, which she hosted during the early days of the pandemic.

The split comes a few weeks after Cyrus said she is six months sober. "It’s really hard because especially being young, there’s that stigma of 'you’re no fun.' It’s like, 'honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I’m fun,'" Cyrus said of the challenges of staying sober during an episode of The Big Ticket podcast. The singer said one thing she loved about sobriety is waking up and feeling "100%, 100% of the time."