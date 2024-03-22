Kate Middleton Diagnosed With Cancer

After weeks of hiding from the public, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, has finally broken her silence, revealing a cancer diagnosis. Kate Middleton, 42, shared a video on social media to thank everyone for their "well wishes and understanding." She revealed that after her abdominal surgery in January, tests "found cancer had been present."

"My medical team, therefore, advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," the princess shared. "This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

She went on to explain that it's taken her time to recover from major surgery to prepare for treatment, as well as time to "explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I'm going to be okay." Middleton reiterated that she is well and is "getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal. In my mind, body, and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, too."

After the Princess of Wales underwent surgery, many had speculated the reason for her long recovery. She was said to be undergoing a "planned" abdominal surgery and would be in recovery for a while. It didn't help that a photo shared by the princess on social media was proven to be altered. Some people were even speculating that it had something to do with Prince William's rumored affair. Earlier this week, Kate Middleton was seen in good spirits with the future King, even despite the controversy surrounding them.

News of her cancer diagnosis comes less than two months after father-in-law King Charles III announced his own cancer diagnosis. The 75-year-old monarch was hospitalized in January for a routine procedure when doctors saw signs of cancer as well. During a recent public appearance in Ireland, Queen Camilla shared an update on her husband, saying that he is "doing very well."

As of now, it's unclear how Kate Middleton's diagnosis will affect any royal duties for both her and Prince William. Entertainment Tonight revealed that the video was filmed on Wednesday, and the princess started receiving treatment "shortly after her surgery." Any other official updates about the princess will come straight from Kensington Palace.