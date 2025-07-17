Valerie Bertinelli Shares ‘Excruciating Feelings’ in Raw Video

Valerie Bertinelli is feeling all of her feelings, even if they’re “emotionally excruciating.”

The One Day at a Time actress, 65, took to Instagram Friday with an update on her emotional state during a “really intense” couple of days.

“I’ve been going through some really intense, uncomfortable, sad, emotionally excruciating feelings the last few days, and I want to drink,” said Bertinelli, who shared in April that she was 15 months alcohol-free. “I want to numb it. I don’t want to feel it.”

“But my logical mind is like, ‘No, you don’t want to do that. You don’t want to numb it. You know what will help you feel better is to just feel the feelings. Get through to the other side. Have a good cry,’” she continued. “And yet, I can’t cry…I just want to numb these f—ked-up feelings.”

The Food Network personality said she wanted to use this tough time as a learning opportunity for her and her followers about wanting to “talk about feelings and how, when we suppress them, when we numb them, it only makes them stronger.”

“I’m not numbing my feelings,” Bertinelli acknowledged. “I just know that I feel sad, and it’s just a feeling. It’ll pass. ‘Cause I’m strong, and I’m good. I just happen to feel sad right now, and I’ll get through it. And so can you.”

In the caption, she reminded her followers, “Feel your feelings. Do your best not to numb them. Feelings are information. Ask them what they need. Feel them. Get to the other side.”

Two days later, Bertinelli shared a message of gratitude with her followers for supporting her in the comment section of her initial post, saying that she was “incredibly surprised” how many “amazing people” were there to help her not feel so “alone” in her struggles.

The Hot in Cleveland actress assured her audience that she also had “felt all [her] feelings” at that point and was “on the other side” of her struggle.