Buckingham Palace Gives Health Update on King Charles Amid Surgery, Hospitalization

King Charles III has been released from the hospital following his treatment for an enlarged prostate, according to Buckingham Palace. A spokesperson for the king told reporters from ABC News that the king left The London Clinic on Monday afternoon. The 75-year-old monarch is doing well, but he will need some time to rest and recover from the procedure.

"The King was this afternoon discharged from hospital following planned medical treatment and has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation," read the palace's statement. "His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days." Photos of the king leaving the hospital were also published in the press. He walked out of the building on his own, dressed in a suit and accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla.

Great to see King Charles on good form after his short stay in Hospital 👑 pic.twitter.com/7yuEqomCRk — Chris Jackson (@ChrisJack_Getty) January 29, 2024

The palace announced earlier this month that the king would be hospitalized this week and that his public engagements would need to be rescheduled so that he could recover. They described his condition as an "enlarged prostate" and said that it was "benign." This typically refers to a condition called "benign prostatic hyperplasia," or BPH, according to WebMD. This condition can cause frequent urination, discomfort when urinating and other associated symptoms. Researchers believe that BPH is caused by natural hormonal changes in older men, and it can typically be treated with lifestyle changes such as exercise or dietary changes. Some cases require medication, and only after that do doctors resort to a "minimally invasive procedure." Presumably, that's the procedure the king underwent this week.

While the king left The London Clinic by his own volition for all his subjects to see, his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton left the same hospital on Monday privately, away from cameras and reporters. Middleton has been in the hospital for nearly two weeks recovering from a "planned abdominal surgery" that will have a longer recovery than expected. When the palace announced the king's hospitalization, they also announced that Middleton will need to reschedule all of her public engagements until Easter, which is at the end of March.

There's no word on when the king will return to public duties or engagements, but he will be focusing on his recovery for now. Middleton is now recovering at home as well. Prince William will be reducing his workload in order to help Middleton however he can, and take charge of their three children so she can rest.