King Charles Announces Cancer Diagnosis

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace officials announced on Monday. The 75-year-old monarch was hospitalized last month for a routine procedure to treat an enlarged prostate, but while he was there doctors saw signs of cancer as well. The king has postponed all of his upcoming public engagements indefinitely.

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," read the statement from Buckingham Palace, published by PEOPLE. "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

The officials thanked the doctors at The London Clinic and praised their work in treating Charles. They said: "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

Further details on the king's diagnosis have not been made public. He was hospitalized last month for "benign prostatic hyperplasia," or BPH. According to WebMD, the condition is common and is likely caused by hormonal changes as one ages. It causes discomfort but can typically be treated with lifestyle changes such as exercise or dietary changes. In some cases medication is required as well, and in some a "minimally invasive procedure" like the one the king underwent is needed.

Insiders said that the king has already told his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry about this diagnosis himself. They said that he also informed all of his siblings directly – Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Prince William will be returning to public duty this week. The heir has slowed down his own duties to stay at home with his wife, Kate Middleton, who is recovering from an abdominal surgery. Her public engagements are canceled through at least Easter.

Understandably, this news caused an uproar in the press and on social media around the world.Details on the king's condition are scarce, but interest is at a fever pitch. Other members of the royal family have not yet made public statements.