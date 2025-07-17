WWE Fans Show Support After Death of Hall of Fame Legend’s Son

Fans are rallying their support around WWE Hall of Famer and former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long following the sudden death of his son, Antione Long.

Long confirmed on his Wrestling’s Road Trip After Hours podcast on Thursday, July 10 that his son was found unresponsive in his home days earlier. Antione’s cause of death is pending the completion of an autopsy.

“He passed, I believe, last Thursday. We found him Friday,” a somber Long informed listeners. “He was in his home and he was unresponsive. So basically, I’m waiting on the autopsy to let us kind of know what really happened. And he was laying on his bed, still had his clothes on and everything, and one of his friends came there and found him in the house… nothing we can do is God’s call.”

News of Antione’s passing broke days earlier when online reports, citing social media posts from those close to the Long family, reported Antione had died, sparking widespread messages of condolences from the WWE family and fans.

On a Reddit thread, one person wrote, “Awful for a parent to lose their child. No greater pain i can imagine. Thoughts and best wishes with Teddy and the rest of the family. RIP Antione.” Ringside News wrote on Instagram that they were “deepest condolences to Teddy Long and his entire family during this difficult time.” One fan said they would “keep his family and friends in much prayer,” with another person commenting, “My heart and condolences go out to the entire Long family including Teddy himself.”

Long said last week that following his son’s passing, Long said that “a lot of people acknowledge that, and text me and stuff from the WWE. And I want to say those names now too, so to let them know, you know how much I appreciate it.” The WWE star went on to mention Mark Henry, Bruce Prichard, Michael Hayes, The Godfather, Eric Bischoff, Natalya, Ron Simmons, JBL, and Stephanie McMahon, the latter of whom he said “reached out and she spoke on behalf of her and Triple H… So thank you so much Stephanie.” He also thanked Herb Simmons, Nick Patrick, and Robert Gibson for their support amid his loss.

According to Long, he will be stepping back from the spotlight this month to be with family as he continues to grieve the loss of his son.