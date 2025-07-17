Country Music Singer Reveals He Stopped Drinking After Disaster Concert Controversy

Following his controversial performance at Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa Festival in Mexico in January, rising country music star Bailey Zimmerman has revealed that he’s quit drinking.

In a Saturday, June 28 Instagram post, the “Rock and a Hard Place” singer, 25, gave a thumbs up to the camera as he addressed fan comments that he looks “so much happier,” sharing that that he “quit drinkin’ all the time and that has truly changed my whole life.”

“No judgment towards anybody but I wouldn’t change it for anything… My life has been so much better,” the singer added in the caption

Zimmerman’s decision to embark on a sobriety journey came six months after he sparked controversy with his viral drunk performance at Bryan’s Cancún-set festival early this year. Taking the stage shirtless in swim trunks Zimmerman gave a notably off-key performance of eight of his songs, at one point yelled, “cut the track,” and ended his show by jumping from the stage.

After the performance went viral, Zimmerman promised fans that he would “do everything in my power to make sure that this never happens, ever again” as he apologized for what he called an “awful” show.

“I got up on stage, and I was too drunk to play. And I sang awful, I played awful. Nobody got the show that they wanted or paid for. And I’m disappointed in myself,” he told his fans. “I was always raised up to hit my problems head-on and never to lie and always be truthful and honest — even when you’re embarrassed.”

“I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure that this never happens ever again. I want to show you guys the person that I truly am,” he continued. “So, I’m just asking for a little bit of grace. Man, growing up is interesting. It’s not an excuse, but man, thank you to everybody that’s got my back. Thank you for staying, thank you for showing me love, and grace, and we’re gonna crush this year.”

As Zimmerman revealed that he has kept his promise to fans, he was met with a round of support. Commenting on the post, Fellow singer Dallas Smith wrote, “Congrats it’s never the wrong move and you’ll never regret it. 8 years strong over here.” Somebody else wrote, “So proud of your wise decision. This is the positive mindset that you deserve!”