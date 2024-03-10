Kate Middleton Breaks Silence Amid Speculation About Her Health

In a post shared to X, formerly Twitter, Kate Middleton broke her silence amid rumors and speculation about her health. "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day," she captioned a photo of her and her three children – 10-year-old George, 8-year-old Charlotte and 5-year-old Louis. She noted her husband, Prince William, The Prince of Wales, took the photo. She hasn't addressed other concerns, but dozens of reports have been written about what may be going on with her.

On March 9, The New York Post reported on her alleged health crisis. As she is continuing to recover from an abdominal surgery, one Royal expert says her confidence was been shaken and she's feeling "fragile." The Princess of Wales is expected to return to her public duties soon, potentially after Easter. Royal writer Jennie Bond says her uncle Gary Goldsmith's appearance on UK's Celebrity Big Brother may be a hurdle. Goldsmith is the brother of the princess's mother, Carole Middleton. He has been making on-air comments about his royal niece, which may be adding to her stress.

"Clearly whatever's happened to Catherine, she's probably feeling fragile — mentally as well," Bond told The Mirror. "To have a serious setback like this at the prime of your life, it must knock your confidence and so she'll be fragile at this stage in her recovery and to have this thrown at her. She must just be thinking, 'Why, why, why did Uncle Gary have to do this?' I imagine she's thoroughly depressed about it," the expert added.

Kensington Palace announced in a Jan. 17 statement that she was hospitalized for a planned surgery and would remain there for 10 to 14 days at the same private London clinic where she'd had the procedure. The palace said she would continue her recovery at home in Windsor for the next couple of months.