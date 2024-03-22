Queen Camilla Updates on King Charles III Cancer Struggle in Public Appearance

Queen Camilla recently made a public appearance in Ireland and, during the visit, she offered an update on King Charles III's cancer struggle. Camilla — Queen consort of the United Kingdom — made a stop in Belfast, Northern Ireland on March 21, and told a crowd that her husband was "doing very well."

"He was very disappointed he couldn't come," she went on to say, per Hello! Someone then joked about men "not being the best patients," to which Camilla replied, "I try to keep him in order."

Buckingham Palace announced King Charles' cancer diagnosis in early February. The type of cancer has not been revealed, but a Palace rep did confirm that it is not prostate cancer, as many had thought this based on the King's recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Queen Camilla has been handling a number of Royal duties while her husband, King Charles III, has been receiving treatment for cancer, but took a hiatus earlier this month. In early March, the Sunday Times reported that Camilla would be taking a break from all Royal responsibilities until March 11 for the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

In his first public comments on his father's cancer diagnosis, Prince Harry shared that he "jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could." The Duke of Sussex went on to say, "Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that." While he was open about the experience of rushing to his father's said, Harry chose not to share any further details about the diagnosis, saying, "That stays between me and him."