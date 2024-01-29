Kensington Palace Gives Health Update on Kate Middleton Following Abdominal Surgery

Kate Middleton is on the mend after undergoing a "planned abdominal surgery" earlier this month. Nearly two weeks after Kensington Palace announced her hospitalization, the Princess of Wales was discharged from The London Clinic Monday and is set to continue her recovery at her home in Windsor.

"The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress," Kensington Palace said in a statement Monday. "The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

Kensington Palace first announced on Jan. 17 that Middleton, 42, underwent a "successful" abdominal surgery on Jan. 16. The palace has not disclosed the reason for the surgery, though PEOPLE previously reported is non-cancerous. The palace added in that original statement that Middleton was expected to "remain in the hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery" and would be "unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private. Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share," the statement continued. "The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

In the days since her surgery, Middleton has received support from a number of royals. Her husband, Prince William, was photographed leaving the hospital. The heir to the throne has reportedly postponed public duties to remain at his wife's side throughout her recovery and take care of their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Middleton also received support from King Charles III, who on Friday paid her a visit as he was admitted to the London Clinic to undergo surgery to treat an enlarged prostate. His Majesty is doing "fine," his wife, Queen Camilla, told well-wishers as she left the clinic Friday evening.