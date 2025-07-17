Two of the Most Beloved Actors From the 2000s Just Welcomed a Baby Together

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long are parents!

The Blue Crush actress, 42, and He’s Just Not That Into You actor, 47, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, via a surrogate, Page Six reported Thursday.

The couple, who got married at the Rockaway Hotel in New York City in 2023, has yet to confirm the birth of their child, but Long did hint at the couple’s parenting ambitions during a January 2024 birthday tribute to his wife.

“One day our kids might ask me, ‘Dad, why did you write sappy things about Mom on that old Instagram app? The one you won’t let us use?’” he wrote after a long list of compliments about his beloved. “And I’ll say, ‘Well… because there are a lot of poisonous things on the Internet but your mom always inspires me to put good things into the world’.”

Long continued, “Besides, I know reading those old posts touched her and made her smile. And I’ve been so blessed to have experienced so many fun, wondrous things in this life — things for which I’ll never be able to properly express my gratitude — but of all those joys, touching your Mom and making her smile are my favorites.”

“They might say, ‘Ew!’ Or, ‘Why?’” the Barbarian actor added, “And I’d say, ‘Because she completed all of your Dad’s favorite love songs. Even ones he hadn’t thought about since he was a kid. She’s simply the best.”

Long and Bosworth first met while filming House of Darkness in 2021 and went public with their romantic relationship in 2022.

In April 2023, Long and Bosworth confirmed their engagement on the former’s Life is Short podcast, with Bosworth calling it “the most romantic and honest and loving proposal.”

Long agreed that it “felt so organic” in the moment and “connected to something very, very deeply, profoundly personal that we were going through — like, a real-life change — and so it came out in a very organic way.”

While Long originally had planned something “special” around Bosworth’s 40th birthday, he hinted, “Things change, and sometimes they change pretty drastically without any warnings.”

Bosworth revealed that she and Long “had just gone through this really hard thing and we had spoken to a therapist,” who advised them to make sure they’re asking one another what they need.

“I remember waking up not so many mornings after that therapy session and I looked at Justin … I smiled at you, and I said, ‘What do you need?’” Bosworth recalled. “And he really looked at me and he said, ‘To spend my life with you.’” She continued, “And I smiled and I said, ‘Well, yeah, you have that. Oh my gosh, you have that,’ and he said, ‘No, I mean I really want to spend my life with you.’”