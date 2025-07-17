New Details Revealed About Paranormal Investigator Who Died While Touring Annabelle Doll Exhibit

New details have emerged in the sudden death of paranormal investigator Dan Rivera.

Rivera, a senior lead investigator for the Connecticut-based New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR), died Sunday at the age of 54 following a sold-out event featuring the infamous Raggedy Ann doll named Annabelle, which is said to be “demonically possessed.”

In a report shared Wednesday by Trooper Megan Frazer, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed “members from PSP Gettysburg responded to a hotel in Straban Township, Adams County for a report of a deceased” male. Rivera, 54, had reportedly been found “in his room by coworkers.” Police added that “nothing unusual or suspicious was observed at the scene” and Rivera’s cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.

Rivera’s death was confirmed in a statement shared by the New England Society for Psychic Research Monday.

“It’s with deep sadness that [investigator] Tony [Holmes], [investigator] Wade [Kirby], and I share the sudden passing of our close friend and partner, Dan Rivera,” lead investigator Chris Gilloren wrote. “We are heartbroken and still processing this loss. Dan truly believed in sharing his experiences and educating people on the paranormal. His kindness and passion touched everyone who knew him. Thank you for your support and kind thoughts during this difficult time.”

Rivera had been in the Gettysburg area as the New England Society for Psychic Research was on their Devils on the Run Tour, which featured the Annabelle doll. The doll was famously investigated by the late Ed and Lorraine Warren, who founded the NESPR, and inspired the trio of Annabelle films in The Conjuring franchise. Following his passing, those close to Rivera have pleaded with fans to stop linking his tragic death to the doll.

In a Facebook post Sunday, Ghost Hunters star Jason Hawes told fans, “that needs to stop. His family shouldn’t have to read that kind of nonsense while they’re grieving.”

“Some people are using his passing to push an agenda for profit, and it’s just disgusting,” he continued. “Dan was a family man, a respected paranormal investigator, and he left this world way too soon. Let’s focus on remembering Dan for who he was, not turning his death into some made up bullshit story to get clicks or attention.”

Born and raised in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Rivera was a U.S. Army veteran who worked on paranormal research and investigations for over 10 years. In addition to being an investigator for the NESPR, he also appeared on Travel Channel’s Most Haunted Places and served as consulting producer on the Netflix show 28 Days Haunted.