Kate Middleton Seen in Good Spirits With Prince William Amid Photoshop Controversy

The Royal princess and her husband, Prince William, were spotted visiting a shop near their home.

Kate Middleton has been away from the public eye for months now, aside from a recent photoshop controversy earlier this month. Now, though, the Princess of Wales was just spotted out with her husband, Prince William, and was seemingly in good spirits.

TMZ shared a video — seen below — of the couple visiting the Windsor Farm Shop, which is about a mile from their home in Windsor. Middleton and William did not have their children with them, but sources who were in the area said that the mother-of-three looked "happy, relaxed and healthy" as she walked around.

On Wednesday, January 17, Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales had undergone a "planned" abdominal surgery at The London Clinic. "The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," a statement read via X (formerly Twitter). "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Middleton has since been spotted out a couple of times in the past few weeks.

Amidst her inclusiveness, on Sunday, March 10, Middleton and her husband Prince William shared an image of the loving mom with her three kids on their official Instagram page, in honor of the United Kingdom's Mother's Day.

Kensington Palace claimed that William had snapped the photo, but it was soon alleged to have been "manipulated." Eventually, Kate issued a statement, admitting that the photo was digitally adjusted.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," Kate wrote in a message shared on Monday. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."