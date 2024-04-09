Here's How Prince William's Alleged Mistress Rose Hanbury Responded to Affair Rumors

Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, has released a statement about the rumors that she has been having an affair with Prince William. The marchioness, whose full name is Sarah Rose Hanbury, shared a statement by way of her lawyers, who denied that any affair has taken place. This statement comes years after rumors of the affair first emerged and during a rather tricky time for William and his wife, Kate Middleton.

Hanbury's legal team released a statement to Business Insider in which they denied any truth to the rumors of an affair with the heir to the British throne. They stated, "The rumors are completely false." This denial serves as a rare remark about the rumors that have been plaguing Hanbury, William, and Kate since at least 2019. Kensington Palace has not commented on the rumors at this time.

(Photo: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

The affair rumors resurfaced amid growing concerns about William's wife, Kate Middleton. Even though Kensington Palace previously confirmed that Kate would be taking a step away from her public duties following a "planned abdominal surgery," people still floated theories about her exact whereabouts. However, the Princess of Wales put an end to the "Where is Kate?" theories when she revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer, explaining that she is taking time away from her royal duties to focus on her recovery. In a video published by Kensington Palace, Kate explained that after undergoing surgery, her doctors "found cancer had been present."

"My medical team, therefore, advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," she shared. "This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family." She stressed that she is well and added that she is "getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal. In my mind, body, and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, too."

Unfortunately, Kate isn't the only member of the British royal family who is navigating cancer at the moment. King Charles III has also been diagnosed with cancer. In February, weeks after Charles was hospitalized in January for a routine procedure to treat an enlarged prostate, it was announced that the monarch was battling cancer.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure," Buckingham Palace stated. "He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."