Austin Show’s November has been pretty rough, as he revealed on the latest episode of the podcast Fear&. The Name Your Price host shared that he was recently hospitalized for two days due to a “terrible stomach flu.”

“On my 31st birthday, I woke up, and I immediately started vomiting,” Austin recalled. “And I said ‘F— this, I’m not going to spend my birthday sick,’ so I immediately took myself to the best urgent care clinic I could find.”

Austin Show on ‘Attack of the Show: The Loop’ (Credit: G4TV)

After treatment with anti-nausea medication and fluids, Austin, who also emcees Love or Host, was still miserable. Doctors were especially concerned that his blood pressure was 100/45, which is low. He needed to be hospitalized, and, as he explained to his Fear& co-hosts (Hasan Piker, Will Neff and QTCinderella), they advised him not to drive or take a rideshare option due to this blood pressure reading.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital ER, where he was then checked in and spent multiple days grappling with all the tough symptoms that come along with stomach flu. The former G4TV personality lost 7 pounds while in the medical facility.

The Fear& crew went on to talk about their Ws and Ls (wins and losses) of the week. Austin’s W of the week? That he was finally “able to eat a sandwich.” His L? As he said, “I f—ing s— and puked my brains out, that was an L.”

About Name Your Price

Austin Show (L) and Will Neff (R) in a ‘Name Your Price’ promo (Credit: G4TV)

Name Your Price is a ’70s-themed game show that sees Twitch streamers, YouTubers and other online personalities compete in a wacky and chaotic series of price-guessing games. Austin Show and Will Neff serve as hosts, with a rotating cast of friends serving as item presenters.

The originally launched as a G4TV production, with two seasons airing before Comcast shuttered the relaunched network. Misfits Gaming revived the show for a season filmed on the road at live tour stops. Season 4 consisted of only one episode, a special installment filmed at TwitchCon. The show’s future is unclear as of press time.