Game Show Hosts Joke About Show's Cancellation During Comeback Episode

A canceled game show is back from the dead, and the hosts are having a little fun referencing the cancellation. Name Your Price was the most successful show from the rebooted G4TV (which shuttered in 2022 after some poor management Comcast Spectacor), and it's now back with a Misfits-Gaming-backed live production. In the Season 3 premiere, hosts Austin Show and Will Neff poked fun at the sometimes-raunchy game show's cancellation while performing for thousands of Twitch viewers and a sold-out in-person crowd in Miami, Florida.

"It feels pretty good to be back, Will. Doesn't it?" Austin Show said at the start of the episode, to which Neff replied with a cheeky "Oh yes indeed-y!" Austin followed up by asking, "I heard we got canceled last season, isn't that true?"

Neff replied, "Yeah — well, not the one you'd expect. The other kind of canceled."

Austin then moved on from the cancellation talk and launched into the celebratory comeback episode, saying, "They just cut down the show, but it feels good to be back, right here in Miami, Florida!"

(Photo: Twitch / Austin Show)

Fans in the YouTube VOD comments were thrilled to have the show back, with one saying, "It's crazy to me how G4 died and they still ran with this and did pretty good in continuing this! It's truly beautiful!" Another fan wrote, "I assumed this show would get lost in some comcast basement room after g4. Im glad it didn't."

The Miami episode was the first episode of Name Your Price since Oct. 13, 2022. The price-guessing game show saw notable YouTube/Twitch personalities competing against one another while Austin Show, Neff and item presenter JustaMinx peppered in chaotic comedy bits throughout. This was all done totally live, adding a further element of mayhem.

Season 1 ran for 12 episodes and earned a Season 2 renewal. Name Your Price Season 2 was cut short (seven episodes) when Comcast Spectacor unceremoniously shut down G4 on Oct. 16, 2022. However, Austin Show worked quickly to secure the rights to continue the program, with Misfits Gaming eventually partnering up to make Season 3 happen. Karl Jacobs, Quackity, TinaKitten, Ranboo and Foolish Gamers were the special guests for the Season 3 premiere, while Episode 2 saw Hasan Piker, Pokimane, Jerma, GeorgeNotFound and Amouranth taking part in the production.

The next Name Your Price live tour stops are at The Bayou Music Center in Houston, Texas (Oct. 29) and Long Beach Terrace Theater in Long Beach, California (Nov. 11). For those unable to attend in person, Austin Show streams the episodes live on his Twitch channel, with on-demand replays available on his Twitch and YouTube channels afterward. There is no word on if the game show will make its way back to cable or Pluto TV as it was during the G4TV run.