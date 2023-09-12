The Time Hasan Piker Got Pranked on His Own Podcast

`A recent episode of Hasan Piker's podcast Fear& did not go as he expected, as one of his co-hosts pranked him. Back in May, Piker — a.k.a. HasanAbi on Twitch — filmed an episode of the YouTube video podcast in London with co-host Austin Show and special guest Valkyrae. Austin saw this special overseas episode as a chance to pull one over on the political streamer, who has 2.5 million Twitch followers.

The duo had reserved a rooftop to record the Fear& episode on, and Austin played up the site as a historic landmark. He kept hyping it up to Piker before filming, claiming the rooftop was the same rooftop where The Beatles played live for the final time. Piker thought it was such a big deal that he was telling his family all about it. Well, Austin lied. It was not the famous rooftop captured in the Let It Be and Get Back documentaries (located at 3 Savile Row, the former site of Apple Corps headquarters.)

Austin kept the ruse going for the entire episode of Fear&, and even looped in Valkyrae on the prank. He peppered in comments repeatedly about the spot's significance, and what landmarks John Lennon would have been looking at from the rooftop. It wasn't until the final few minutes that he spilled the beans to Piker and the Fear& audience.

"This is not that rooftop. I lied to you," the Name Your Price host confessed. "This is not the Beatles rooftop ... This is just a random rooftop in London, and it has nothing to do with The Beatles at all, and I knew that from the beginning.

He excitedly mocked the embarrassed Piker, yelling, "This guy was on his phone telling his family! He told his family!"

After fuming for a few seconds, Piker composed himself and responded, saying "The worst part about it is that I don't give a f— about the Beatles, so I'm just like hyping it up because I think, maybe people will find it cool? Maybe my family will find it cool? I don't give a f— about the Beatles, dog."

Piker summed up his entire thoughts on the prank by telling Austin, "I hate you so much. I hate you."

The full podcast episode is available on podcast platforms and on YouTube. (It's the May 16 episode, "Why Hasanabi & AustinShow Followed Valkyrae To The UK.. | Fear&London.") Austin also clipped out an edited version of the prank and shared it to his social media channels, where it racked up hundreds of thousands of views. You can watch that highlight above.

Fear& drops new episodes every Monday. Hasan Piker and Austin Show are typically joined by co-hosts Will Neff and QTCinderella. The show also has bonus episodes and other extra content on Patreon, where Fear& boasts more than 19,000 members.