Name Your Price's live tour has come to and end, and co-host Will Neff marked the occasion in a destructive fashion. The former Attack of the Show! cast member took the chance to flex his physical comedy skills and crashed through a table during the Nov. 11 episode, filmed live in Long Beach, California. The table was set up for a guessing game where the contestants (Hasan Piker, Ludwig, Nmplol and Karl Jacobs) had to figure out if various food items on a table were real or fake. After the segment concluded, Neff saw his opportunity to create some chaos and he took it.

"Alright ladies and gentleman, this is the last show of our tour, and I said I would at least try it," Neff said, cutting off co-host Austin Show. "It's a very solid table, but..."

Neff then launched himself onto the table — display and all. However, he didn't realize that between the fruit display and the table were multiple pieces of lumber, propping up the food selection. The table didn't break, so Neff continued to launch himself onto the setup three more times (much to the hazard of item presenter QTCinderella). The table finally gave way with the final try, creating an all-time great Name Your Price moment.

"God, they are making them more solid than they used to," Neff, who has cited physical comedy legend Chris Farley as an influence, said after the stunt.

The stunt went over extremely well with a live crowd and to Twitch viewers at home, even spawning some memes. It also brought to mind one of Neff's other memorable livestream moments, when he crashed through a table live during an episode of G4TV's Attack of the Show! Neff's former G4 co-worker Jirard "The Completionist" Khalil reacted to the Name Your Price stunt by writing, "No matter what happens in time and space – Will Neff jumping through tables is just meant to be."

The full Name Your Price episode is now available to watch free via YouTube and Twitch on Austin Show's channel. It's unclear if Name Your Price will return for more episodes now that this live tour has concluded. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for updates on Name Your Price Season 4.