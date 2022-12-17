Taylor Swift Concert Tickets Cost QTCinderella an Insane Amount

Millions of people have been trying to get Taylor Swift concert tickets as part of her upcoming Eras Tour. Many were not successful, leading to fan outcry and political pressure directed at Ticketmaster, which botched the pre-sale. However, one lucky fan who scored tickets was Twitch/YouTube star QTCinderella. However, they cost here a ton of cash.

The online celebrity spent a combined total of $53,000 on concert tickets to see Swift, as she revealed on Fear&, the podcast hosted by Hasan Piker and QT's former Hey, Donna! co-star Will Neff. QT was fulfilling her duties as the pod's honorary third co-host for the Nov. 22 episode when she first let it slip that she bought a box suite to an unspecified concert on The Eras Tour for $50,000. She didn't detail much about the purchase, only noting she will film a vlog about the experience. On the Dec. 5 episode of Fear&, she coughed up more details, saying she coughed up an additional $3,000 for standard tickets to another one of Swift's shows.

The Twitch streamer, known for her cooking broadcasts and elaborate collaboration events, waited six hours in Ticketmaster's queue before she could make her purchases, first opting for $3,000 worth of fourth-row tickets for herself and friends including Fuslie. She then bought out a whole box suite — a VIP ticket option usually purchased by major companies — at the unspecified stadium on an additional date. The $50,000 buy included 20 seats, which averaged out to $2,500 per person.f

Elsewhere in the episode, the former G4TV regular, who also made appearances on Name Your Price, Arena and B4G4, detailed that this was the most she's ever spent on a single purchase, outside of buying a home. She had initially intended to purchase a car with the Swift-concert money, but her old car "works fine" and she thinks the concert experience will make her happier in the end.

In a reveal that shocked Piker and Neff, QT noted she mainly intends to bring her family members — including some siblings and their spouses who don't even like Swift's music. As for if Piker and Neff will receive box-suite invites for the concert, QT seemed doubtful, saying that she'll have to "see where the list lands" before inviting the Fear& duo along.