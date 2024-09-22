Name Your Price fans have been eagerly anticipating its Season 4 premiere after the show aired its Season 3 finale in November 2023. However, the return is short-lived.

AustinShow's game show returned to TwitchCon on Saturday for a new episode, which many fans had hoped would be the first of a new batch of episodes. However, co-host Will Neff quickly revealed that, while this episode was the Season 4 premiere, it was also the Season 4 finale.

As of press time, AustinShow has not announced any further Name Your Price episodes. With the exception of TwitchCon specials, Seasons 1 and 2 were produced in-studio at G4TV, and Season 3, backed by Misfits Gaming, was produced on the road on various live-ticketed tour stops.

As for the one Season 4 episode fans did get, it showcased the show's typical chaos. XQC, PaymoneyWubby, Mizkif and Nmplol were competitors, with fanfan serving as item presenter. Highlights included Neff wielding air horns during an Operation-like game and the return of the couple who wed live on the game show back in Season 3.

The VOD version of the episode is available to watch for free on Twitch and YouTube. While fans wait for word on Name Your Price Season 5, AustinShow hosts the talk show In the Tub w/ AustinShow. He and Neff can be heard together weekly on the podcast Fear& alongside co-hosts (and Name Your Price fan favorites) Hasan Piker and QTCinderella.