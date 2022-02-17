Ellen DeGeneres May Have Spoiled Kourtney Kardashian’s Pregnancy in Kris Jenner Interview

Ellen DeGeneres may have spilled the beans about an alleged Kourtney Kardashian pregnancy. Momager Kris Jenner was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday to discuss the birth of Kylie Jenner’s second child, Wolf, and gushed about being a grandmother for the eleventh time. During the interview, DeGeneres asked Jenner who she thought would have the next baby In the family.

“I think it would be nice if it was Kendall, right?” Jenner replied. “She’s the only one who hasn’t had a baby … I think she would eventually love to have a baby.” However, DeGeneres continued needling, saying “I think [Kendall’s] not gonna be the 12th one, though. I think there’s gonna be one before she’s gonna have one.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I know who it is,” DeGeneres continued. When Jenner asked if the member of the family “is already pregnant,” DeGeneres replied in the affirmative. However, she said “like I know something” in a slightly joking tone, so it could just be DeGeneres trying to stir the pot.

It’s no secret that Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker are looking to grow their family. According to Us Weekly, the couple is currently trying to expand their family. “Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant,” an insider explained. “It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point in delaying or waiting to be married first.”

Kardashian, who is 42, is “trying to get there in the natural way” but also “looking at IVF.” The source also hinted that the reality star “could be pregnant already,” but that it’s “highly unlikely” that they will make an official announcement anytime soon. However, that doesn’t mean that they’ll stop trolling people online with pregnancy teases.

“Their close friends and family are all aware it’s in the works and that it’s just a matter of time before she confirms the news they’re expecting,” the insider added. “Both of them are certain it’s the right path. Kourtney just melts seeing how great Travis is with his own kids, and he has been a model gentleman with her and Scott’s too. They just adore him. It’s going to be a beautiful journey that ends with them blending their families as one and they cannot wait.”