‘The Neighborhood’ Ending at CBS, Season 8 Will Be Its Last

After eight seasons, the popular CBS sitcom, The Neighborhood, is coming to an end. Deadline reports season 8 will mark the series finale.

The series stars and is executive produced by Cedric the Entertainer with Tichina Arnold as his on-screen wife. The series follows the daily happenings of a a white Midwestern family as they adjust to moving into a predominantly Black neighborhood in Pasadena, California.

Spidey senses first went off when fans noticed The Neighborhood was not on the list of early CBS renewals in February. It is the first of the shows that were left off amid cancellations of FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International and S.W.A.T. They all come from outside studios while The Neighborhood is solely produced by CBS sibling CBS Studios. As for why the series is getting the axe, sources say it’s due to the cost of having a big-name cast.

“The brilliant cast and creative team at The Neighborhood led by the incomparable Cedric the Entertainer have brought levity, laughter and poignant storylines to Monday nights for seven incredible seasons,” Amy Reisenbach, President CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “A strong ratings performer for CBS and one of the top comedies on TV, we believe the show’s loyal fans deserve a proper farewell season full of the trademark humor and heartfelt moments that are synonymous with the series.”

In its seventh season currently airing, The Neighborhood is averaging 6.4 million viewers in 35-day multi-platform viewing.

The upcoming Season 7 finale, which already has been shot, could be a foreshadow of a spinoff series, setting up Marty and Malcolm’s move to Venice. Other character closures aren’t as clear.

In a 2022 interview with PopCulture.com, Cedric spoke on why the show was a hit with viewers. “I think for us, the show really very early on just resonated with the world that we live in. The idea that we have to live within other cultures and be next to people,” he said at the time.

He added: “Gentrification was a thing that was going on really big at the time the show was developing. This idea that what would be traditionally African American neighborhoods were starting to be gentrified. So I think it resonated with people. But then the characters started to come to life. I think the comedy, everybody being true. It’s some pretty TV archetypes there. I play very much a character that would be reminiscent of George Jefferson or James Evans, these hardcore Black men that represent Black families. And then you have this kind of quirky characters like Dave that comes in and kind of disarms you. So I think people resonate with that.”