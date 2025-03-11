Gospel Singer Arrested Twice for Public Intoxication Within 2 Months: Troubling News on Le’Andria Johnson

Le’Andria Johnson, the Gospel singing sensation, who gained popularity after competing on the BET gospel singing competition Sunday’s Best, has been open about her struggles with drinking alcohol.

The “Better Days” singer was arrested for public intoxication in December 2024, right before Christmas. She addressed the viral moment on the Larry Reid Live YouTube channel, thanking those who sent messages of support and saying she is taking time to “woosah.”

“This has been a daily walk for me for some time now, and I’m yet still growing,” she said at the time. “So just keep me lifted, and I’m a get through this.” She was charged with public intoxication and possession of an open container. Just two months later, she’s facing a similar issue.

This time, she was booked for drunkenness in Arlington County, Virginia on February 21, per The Grape Juice. Her arrest came a day after she performed at the United Communities Against Poverty (UCAP) 60th Anniversary celebration in Maryland.

Johnson appeared on Iyanla Fix My Life where she addressed her alcoholism. In the episode, she fought with her manager about her desire to step away from music, noting it was fueling her demons.

In a 2019 interview with Madame Noire, Johnson spoke about her experience with the life coach, and noted she appreciated Vanzant being hard on her when needed.

“She had me face my truth. And it’s one thing for you to know your truth and it’s another thing for someone to tell you your truth in front of your face with no shame, no fear. And that’s exactly what she did,” she said. “She made me realize we call ourselves a lot of things everyday—who we think we are and this is what we stand for. But do you really hold up to that. She made me think about a lot things, being a woman.”