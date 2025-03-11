‘Harry Potter’ Actress Launches OnlyFans

Harry Potter alum Jessie Cave is launching an OnlyFans account for “very sensual” hair content. The 37-year-old actress, who played Lavender Brown in three of the Harry Potter films, announced on social media on Monday, March 10, that she would be jumping into the world of OnlyFans “to get out of debt.”

In a video shared to Instagram, Cave explains in a conversation with another person, who sits off-camera, that she would be starting an OnlyFans for “hair stuff,” brushing her long locks as she explained, “So stuff like this. Just going like that. That’s the kind of thing.”

Cave added that she would be giving subscribers “the best quality hair sounds” and “very sensual stuff,” but would not be posting sexual context. Instead, she hopes her hair content will appeal to people with hair fetishes. “It is a fetish,” Cave insisted, joking, “I think, I hope. Slutty Mormon. I’m going for a very pure aesthetic.”

The Great Expectations actress delved into her motives a bit more in her self-titled Substack, writing, “One year. I’ll try for one year. My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof etc. My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I’m not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love.”

“Were my years of Harry Potter conventions in fact research?” she added. “[It feels] like I’m doing something naughty, something a little f—ked up. I like that. Ripping up the good little actress rule book.”

The London native added on her podcast, Before We Break Up Again, that she got the “very niche” idea after noticing a trend in the comments she receives on her Instagram posts. “I just noticed that I always just get comments. They’re never, like, sexually depraved or lascivious. It’s never dirty comments, but I do get lots of interest in in the hair thing,” she explained, “and I just thought, ‘F— it, I’m going to do something that is very niche.’”

Cave continued, “I really am choosing to think of this as an empowering moment for me because I have been this very straight, prim actress for a lot of my career and this is very much a way of me saying, ‘Okay, I’m doing something that is not normal.’ This is weird and me and a bit kinky. And why not?”