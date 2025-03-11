Eric McCormack divorced his wife of 26 years back in 2023. Now, the Will & Grace star is looking to move on with someone new.

TMZ reported in 2023 that Janet Holden filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The split came after the two met in 1994 on the set of the syndicated Western drama Lonesome Dove, and got married in August 1997 after going public with their relationship in 1995. They welcomed their first and only son, Finnigan, in July 2002.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fast forward over a year after the divorce, and McCormack, 61, has been spotted with a 50-year-old woman named Sue Conder in New York City on Monday, according to DailyMail. The couple, who were as happy as ever, went shopping around the city as they bundled up to stay warm in the winter weather.

(Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage)

Not much is known about this new potential new relationship. The status of McCormack and Holden’s divorce is also unknown, but since there hasn’t been much information about it since Holden filed for it, they’re likely trying to keep it as private as possible, which is understandable, especially given the fact that their relationship initially started off as a secret.

“At first, she wasn’t too keen,” McCormack told The Guardian in 2007 about the start of their relationship. “She knew actors are a lot of work: it would be like taking your work home with you. But I managed to convince her. We had a secret affair the first season. I mean, dating crew! Actually, it was much worse for her because she wasn’t supposed to give any of the actors preferential treatment.”

At the very least, McCormack has been keeping himself occupied. The actor can most recently be seen in the MGM+ series Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue. He also guest starred on an episode of Elsbeth late last year. Upcoming, he’ll be starring in the dramedy Vacuums and the Whistling Pig alongside Laura San Giacomo.