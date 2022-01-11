Kourtney Kardashian Fuels Wild Fan Theory She’s Pregnant

Rumors have been swirling as of late that Kourtney Kardashian is expecting a child with her fiancé Travis Barker. According to Us Weekly, Kardashian herself is fueling the theory thanks to a recent Instagram post. While Kardashian and Barker have no children together, she does share three kids — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — with her ex Scott Disick. Barker has two children — son Landon and daughter Alabama — whom he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also has a close relationship with Moakler’s daughter Atiana, whose biological father is Oscar De La Hoya.

Us Weekly reported that the pregnancy rumors first began when Kardashian posted that she would be engaging in “dry January” and would forego drinking for the month. She shared the update along with a photo of herself sipping water from a champagne glass. Jordyn Woodruff of Barstool Sports then broke down some of the other “clues” that Kardashian has been sharing on Instagram that could indicate that she’s expecting.

Woodruff first indicated that Kardashian posted an old photo of herself, a classic Kardashian-Jenner sign that could mean that she’s pregnant. She also focused in on an avocado accessory that the reality star featured in a recent Instagram Story. The Barstool Sports reporter explained that Kardashian has been displaying the accessory and that “she posted this picture with her hands over her stomach. And at 16 weeks, your baby is the size of an avocado.” Interestingly enough, Kardashian’s Poosh brand liked Woodruff’s Instagram post, lending to even more speculation.

Of course, Kardashian has not revealed that she’s pregnant. So, all of this speculation should be taken with a grain of salt. But, sources have reported in the past that she does want to have a child with Barker. In October 2021, an insider told Us Weekly that the couple would “have a baby together without any doubt.” They continued, “It’s just a matter of when and how. Ideally, Kourtney would like a natural birth. She’s confident it won’t be a problem because she’s always been lucky to conceive naturally and has taken great care of herself physically. … Certainly though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives.”