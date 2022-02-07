Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Caught Repeatedly Parking in Handicap Spaces

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have earned the ire of the Internet after it was reported that the models have been caught repeatedly parking In handicapped parking spots while at Pilates class. The Daily Mail documented multiple instances of this entitlement, pointing out that the two able-bodied celebrities do not have handicapped stickers on their cars nor do they require the closer parking spaces. According to reports, they were simply trying to avoid paparazzi.

This level of entitlement caused the privileged duo to trend on Twitter, with many pointing out that this was careless behavior. “What is it with Kendall Jenner constantly parking in Disabled & Handicap spots?” wrote one Twitter user. “How important does she think she is? Or is she that unintelligent she can’t read the signs? S— like that gets on my last nerve. So entitled & disrespectful.”

imagine parking in handicap parking spot and the access area for their wheelchairs/for them to have room to walk to the side walk



only Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are that disrespectful pic.twitter.com/ZxwBnwooox — 👑 Zombie💀 (@Acidglowflies) January 29, 2022

My bf just spent 10 minutes talking me down from tweeting to @KendallJenner that she's a horrible person for parking in a handicap spot. What kinda privileged POS thinks that's okay? This is the 1st time I have ever mentioned her name but she should get a huge fine & be shamed. — 8 on its side👉 (@travessty) February 4, 2022

“Did I really just read an article about Kendall Jenner and Hailey Beiber purposely, and repeatedly, parking in handicap spots w/the excuse of ‘paparazzi?’” tweeted another. “Grow up- walk a couple extra feet. Parking in handicap spots is such a pet peeve it’s so ignorant.” Many people pointed out how basic this rule was to follow. “If you do not have a disabled person parking permit & are not disabled do not park in the designated parking spots for disabled people,” one person tweeted. “Seriously not hard.” Another person pointed out that the parking needed to be enforced more strictly. “Parking enforcement needs to stake out there and write up those 1200 citations,” quipped one Twitter user.

why are .@KendallJenner and Hailey Bieber parking in handicap spots??! for Pilates!? then acting like VICTIMS when called out?? then the paps reassuring them that it's FINE?! — Professional Hater™️ (@leftistchknwing) February 5, 2022

People with disabilities began chiming in on the conversation, remarking on how difficult it can be to gain access to most places. “As someone who is handicapped, this is disgusting,” tweeted one person. “As a younger person who doesn’t look handicapped to the naked eye and get notes and looks allllll the time on their car this is a slap in the face. Horrible, [Kendall Jenner].” Another person tweeted, “If you’ve ever tried to juggle a walker, oxygen, & anything else you might need, you’d understand why handicapped spots are so necessary.”

“[Kendall Jenner], PLEASE stop doing this!If it’s true, it’s horrible,” one person wrote. “I need handicap spots to access the places I go.It may not seem like a big deal, but it truly is.” Jenner likely hopes that this PR nightmare is overshadowed by Kylie Jenner giving birth to her second child, but hopefully she has to face some repercussions.