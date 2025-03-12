Mayans M.C. alum Vincent “Rocco” Vargas is stepping out of the limelight. The actor, who portrayed Gilberto “Gilly” Lopez in all five seasons of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff, confirmed this month that he is retiring from acting.

Vargas, 43, subtly shared the news on Instagram on March 6 as he announced that he has “accepted a new position as a Management & Program Analyst within the Strategic Planning and Analysis Directorate (SPAD) for the U.S. Border Patrol.” When one fan asked if his new role meant “no more acting,” Vargas responded, “nops.”

In his new role, according to his LinkedIn post, Vargas “will focus on the front-facing image, messaging, and strategic communication, ensuring that the Border Patrol’s mission, challenges, and successes are accurately represented. With my background in border security, journalism, and strategic analysis, I am committed to strengthening public understanding and shaping compelling narratives highlighting the critical work to secure our borders.”

Vincent “Rocco” Vargas ‘Mayans M.C.’ season 4 premiere held at Goya Studios on April 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

The actor, who also recently revealed that he completed two master’s degrees – one in Journalism and one in Psychology – in the span of just 20 months, added that he is “excited for this next chapter and the opportunity to contribute meaningfully!”

Prior to his acting career, Vargas enlisted in the US Army and went on to serve three combat deployments with 2nd Battalion of the elite 75th Ranger Regiment, per his IMDb bio. He later became a Federal Agent with the Department of Homeland Security in 2009, and served a Medic with the Special Operations Group.

After leaving his federal career behind him in 2015 to pursue a career in the entertainment industry, Vargas landed roles in titles like Range 15, The Long Way Back, and Dark Light. In 2018, he premiered in the role of Gilly on Mayans M.C., gaining widespread recognition as the Capitan Del Camino of the Mayans Motorcycle Club, Santo Padre charter

Serving as a follow-up to Sons of Anarchy, and co-created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, Mayans M.C. centered around the Sons’ rivals-turned-allies, the Mayans Motorcycle Club. The series followed JD Pardo’s fresh out of prison EZ Reyes, a new prospect of the Mayans Motorcycle Club. Vargas appeared as Gilly throughout all five seasons of the show, which wrapped on FX in July 2023.

After Mayans M.C., Vargas went on to appear as Benicio “El Rey” Ramirez in Season 8 of CBS’ S.W.A.T. His most recent credit was a four-episode arc as Tony Garcia in Office Joe in 2024.