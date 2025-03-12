Singer Found Dead at 43 Years Old: Police Investigating Possibility of Wheesung Drug Overdose

Korean R&B star Choi Whee-sung was found dead in his eastern Seoul apartment on Monday, just days before he was scheduled to perform in concert.

The acclaimed musician, known professionally as Wheesung or Realslow, was discovered in cardiac arrest Monday evening at his residence in Gwangjin District, according to the Korea JoongAng Daily. Emergency personnel arrived following a family alert, but medics determined significant time had passed since his death. He was 43 years old.

Law enforcement officials indicated there were no signs of forced entry or foul play at the scene, though they acknowledged multiple potential explanations for his passing, including suicide or overdose. The Korea JoongAng Daily reports that a needle was discovered alongside the singer’s body, prompting investigators to examine possible connections to controlled substances.

The National Forensic Service conducted an autopsy Wednesday morning, but preliminary findings proved inconclusive. “The cause of death is unknown,” forensic experts told Gwangjin Police, as reported by the Korea JoongAng Daily. A forensic official clarified this represents more of a deferral than a definitive statement, explaining that “while some cases allow for immediate determination, this particular autopsy requires further testing to establish the exact cause.”

The absence of external injuries has complicated the investigation, with authorities now focused on potential substance involvement. “There were indications of drug intake, but we need to analyze whether the substances found were lethal and confirm the specific nature of the medication,” a police representative told the publication. Comprehensive test results are expected within approximately two weeks.

Investigators are simultaneously examining how any sleep-inducing substances found at the location were obtained. “Regardless of whether the substance was directly linked to the cause of death, we are investigating how it was obtained and whether any illegal activity was involved,” law enforcement stated.

This incident follows Choi’s previous legal troubles involving controlled substances. In 2021, he received a two-year suspended sentence after being convicted of illegally using propofol, having spent approximately 6.5 million won (about $4,468) for a dozen prescriptions of the sedative between September and November 2019. Additionally, he was discovered unconscious on two occasions in 2020 after excessive use of etomidate, another sleep-inducing medication similar to propofol.

Born in February 1982, Choi established himself as a musical fixture in South Korea following his 2002 debut with the full-length album Like A Movie. Over his more than two-decade career, he became known for hit songs including “Insomnia” (2009) and “Heartsore Story” (2011).

The singer had remained professionally active, with his final social media post on March 6 suggesting anticipation for an upcoming performance: “Diet over. See you on March 15.” He had been scheduled to participate in a joint concert with fellow ballad vocalist KCM in Daegu on that date.

According to Yonhap News Agency, Choi’s family has arranged a three-day funeral service starting Friday at Samsung Medical Center in southern Seoul. His agency, Tajoy Entertainment, initially planned a private ceremony but reconsidered to accommodate public mourning. “Due to concerns over his mother’s health, the service was initially planned to be private. However, we have decided to allow time for those who loved him to mourn together,” the company explained.

In a statement, Choi’s brother reflected on the artist’s emotional struggles, saying: “He endured a deep loneliness that no one could possibly console. He fiercely lived his life to ease those emotions through music.” He encouraged fans to attend the memorial, adding, “Please do not hesitate to keep my brother company on his final journey so that he does not feel lonely.”