Travis Barker Ignites Chaos Among Kardashian Fans After Posting a Photo With a Baby Bottle

Has the Kardashian family welcomed another baby? Fans are in a frenzy after Kourtney Kardashian‘s fiance, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, shared a photo of their Christmas festivities that featured a baby bottle. Us Weekly reports that Barker posted a photo to his Instagram story on Dec. 26 of his family watching How The Grinch Stole Christmas, and a bottle of milk could be seen in the corner of the frame.

While some people read this as a sign that Kylie Jenner may have given birth to her second child, people immediately started speculating whether or not Barker and Kardashian had welcomed a secret baby. “Hi [Travis Barker] you can’t just post a pic of a baby bottle and be like ‘Imma just leave this here,’” wrote one Instagram user. The eagle-eyed fans went Into overdrive, also pointing out that the bottle was the same brand that Jenner’s daughter Stormi uses.

“The bottle that appears in stories by Travis Barker and that many speculated that it was Kylie’s newest baby, don’t worry. Stormi has the same bottle and she uses it frequently, even though she is old enough to use the product,” wrote another fan on Instagram. “Stop theorizing everything, this is scary.” However, that point didn’t stop another fan from theorizing further. “The one in the first one is 9 once the last time Stormi used the one in the story she was 3 months old the one in the story is a 5 once for 0-3,” they replied.

Part of what brought the loved up couple together In the first place was their love of their children – Barker shares Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and Kardashian shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick – and they’ve made it clear that they want to add more children to their combined family. “They will have a baby together without any doubt, it’s just a matter of when and how,” a source told Us Weekly after they got engaged in October. “Ideally, Kourtney would like a natural birth. She’s confident it won’t be a problem because she’s always been lucky to conceive naturally and has taken great care of herself physically. Certainly though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives.”