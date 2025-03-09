4 CBS Shows Still in Danger of Cancellation for 2025-2026 Season

CBS is making some tough decisions, having renewed a chunk of its shows already and canceled four. But four shows are still in danger of cancellation.

The network has handed out renewals to shows such as Tracker, Fire Country, all three NCIS shows, and many more. It’s also canceled a few shows, including both FBI spinoffs and S.W.A.T. for a third time. With also a few new shows on deck next season already, including Sheriff Country and Boston Blue, these next decisions are going to be tough. And The Equalizer, The Neighborhood, and new shows Watson and Poppa’s House are still in danger. Coincidentally, all holding slots on either Sundays or Mondays.

The Equalizer

Pictured: Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall. Photo: Michael Greenberg/CBS

The Queen Latifah-led drama is currently in its fifth season, and although it’s still on the bubble, Deadline reports that talks are underway for a sixth and possibly final season, but as of now, it’s hard to tell which way CBS is leaning. If a Season 6 isn’t possible, it’s said that the Season 5 finale works as a series finale.

If anything, CBS seems willing to continue The Equalizer just by the fact that there’s a new spinoff in the works. Although not much has been released about it, two new characters will be introduced later this season, with the potential for them to branch out into their own series. If not a spinoff, the characters could become series regulars. As of now, there aren’t any updates on the potential series. So, for now, new episodes of The Equalizer air on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Neighborhood

Pictured: Max Greenfield as Dave, Tichina Arnold as Tina, Cedric The Entertainer as Calvin and Beth Behrs as Gemma. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

CBS previously renewed two popular comedies, and The Neighborhood wasn’t one of them, but the show isn’t completely out yet. This is the first time the series, starring Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, is on the bubble since Season 7 has made the show more expensive to make. And if it isn’t renewed, the finale won’t provide much closure. But it could still get an eighth and final season, at the very least.

Just like with The Equalizer, though, there is a proposed spinoff starring Marcel Spears and Sheaun McKinney reprising their roles. The backdoor pilot will be the season finale, so there might not be much there for anything else. But reportedly, both The Neighborhood and the possible spinoff have been designed to air simultaneously alongside each other. For now, new episodes of The Neighborhood air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Watson

Pictured (L-R): Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian and Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

As for the remaining new shows, Watson is the newest show on CBS’ lineup, so it might still be a while until the network makes a decision. However, Kathy Bates’ Matlock was locked in with a second season a month after its premiere last fall, but things seem to be different for the Morris Chestnut-led medical drama.

Watson only premiered in late January, but it’s reportedly looking promising for a renewal. It probably helps that the series airs on Sunday nights immediately following CBS’ highest-rated series, Tracker, which was renewed for a third season. When CBS could make a decision on Watson is unknown, but new episodes air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET in the meantime.

Poppa’s House

Pictured L to R: Damon Wayans as Poppa and Damon Wayans Jr. as Junior. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

Also a new show but premiering last fall, Poppa’s House had quite a roller coaster before finally premiering. The series, starring Damon Wayans Sr. and Jr., was set to air during the 2023-24 season but had to be pushed back due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Its premiere last September did well, and not long after, CBS gave it a full-season order of 18 episodes, which is certainly a good sign. Fellow freshman show NCIS: Origins also received a full-season pickup and was recently renewed for Season 2.

That being said, the show is still “vulnerable,” even though it’s done a decent job following The Neighborhood on Mondays. What will happen with Poppa’s House is hard to decipher at this point, but you never know. In the meantime, new episodes of Poppa’s House air on Mondays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.