Kris Jenner Swiftly Deleted Birthday Tribute to Chicago West Due to Mistake With Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago West celebrated her fourth birthday on Saturday. In honor of the occasion, members of the Kardashian-Jenner family took to social media to wish the toddler a happy birthday. Although, Kris Jenner quickly deleted her birthday tribute to her granddaughter for a very particular reason, per Buzzfeed.

Jenner posted a series of photos of Chicago to celebrate the youngster’s birthday. The main image for the post featured a black and white photo of Jenner and Chicago together. The momager wrote a lovely message alongside the snaps, which read, “Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago!!!! You have the sweetest spirit and always have the cutest little smile on your face with the softest little voice and your precious laughter lights up wherever you are!” While fans soon flooded the post with kind words, they also quickly pointed out something interesting concerning one of the photos that Jenner shared.

On Reddit, fans noticed that one of the images, in which both Jenner and Kardashian posed with Chicago, appeared to have been unfiltered. They wrote, “I’m surprised KJ got away with posting this (seemingly) unfiltered pic [side eye emoji] they both still look great tho.” Soon after this was pointed out, Jenner deleted the post altogether. However, she soon re-uploaded the post without the supposedly unfiltered image attached. Another Reddit user commented on the differences in the photos by writing, “Sheesh you can really tell [the] difference. They still look great though.”

Kardashian’s daughter celebrated her fourth birthday with a joint party with cousin Stormi Webster, the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Unfortunately, the party was mired in a bit of controversy because of Kanye West. The rapper claimed on social media that he was being kept from attending his daughter’s birthday party. He alleged that no one was giving him the address or answering his calls about the matter. West was able to attend the party and he later claimed that it was because Scott gave him the details.

“Yo, I am so happy right now,” West said. “I just came from Chi’s party, and I just got to shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter to be there, with the rest of the family.” He added, “I just saw everybody. It was, you know, Kris, and Corey, Kylie…Kylie let me in right when I got to the spot because the security stopped me once again when I got there, and you know it was just a matter of having a conversation, open dialogue, and everyone just had a great time.”