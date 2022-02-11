Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reveal Baby Boy’s Name

Kylie Jenner has revealed the name of her and Travis Scott’s newborn son more than a week after the baby’s birth. In a post on her Instagram Stories thread, Jenner announced that the child is named Wolf Webster. His last name comes from his father, whose real name is Jacques Berman Webster II.
Jenner previously revealed that Wolf was born on Feb. 2 by sharing a photo of her holding his tiny hand in photo shared on Sunday. In the comments section of the post, many of Jenner’s friends and followers have showered her with congratulatory messages and new messages about Wolf’s name. “I love the name Wolf Webster,” someone wrote. “She chose a cute name.” Wolf was born nearly four years to the day after his older sister Stormi Webster, who Jenner gave birth to on Feb. 1, 2018.
Videos by PopCulture.com
The insider went on to add that Scott had been incredibly “supportive” of Jenner as well. “Travis has been by her side and has been very supportive during her pregnancy,” the source said. “They have definitely been inseparable and leaning on each other. They are both excited for the baby to come.” The source also explained that Stormi was “fully aware and is very excited” as well.
On New Years Eve, Jenner took to Instagram to share a message with her fans and followers, which she posted alongside a photo of her pregnant belly. “As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held,” Jenner wrote. “I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time.” That post also prompted many responses, but non more heartfelt than a comment from her mother, Kris Jenner, who wrote, “I love you my precious girl you are an Angel.”