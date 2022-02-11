Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reveal Baby Boy’s Name

E! News how she was spending her time ahead of Wolf’s birth. “She’s been hanging out with her family and a few close friends and is just nesting until the baby comes,” the source said at the time. “She loves being at home and has been getting the nursery ready.”

The insider went on to add that Scott had been incredibly “supportive” of Jenner as well. “Travis has been by her side and has been very supportive during her pregnancy,” the source said. “They have definitely been inseparable and leaning on each other. They are both excited for the baby to come.” The source also explained that Stormi was “fully aware and is very excited” as well.

On New Years Eve, Jenner took to Instagram to share a message with her fans and followers, which she posted alongside a photo of her pregnant belly. “As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held,” Jenner wrote. “I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time.” That post also prompted many responses, but non more heartfelt than a comment from her mother, Kris Jenner, who wrote, “I love you my precious girl you are an Angel.”