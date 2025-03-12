Wendy Williams Reportedly Gets Major Win After Undergoing Psychiatric Testing

Wendy Williams may be closer to getting from under her legal guardianship. Days after the former daytime talk show host was evaluated at a New York City hospital and underwent a psychiatric evaluation, TMZ reports she passed the test with flying colors.

The report notes that as she’s explained, she’s not mentally incapacitated, at least per the psych eval. The former queen of hot topics scored 10 out of 10 on a psych exam, known as a “capacity test.” Williams was asked 10 questions to determine if she was alert and oriented, and she scored perfectly.

She has disputed her reported diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia. The report notes she was not examined at the hospital to determine if she has been misdiagnosed. The judge in her case now has to review the report from the hospital. But she may not be in the clear.

Williams did a round of media interviews after her recent hospitalization, reportedly angering her guardianship Judge Lisa Sokoloff. The Daily Beast reports the judge wants Williams moved to another facility that has stricter policies.

“I have always contended that [Wendy] will be given the independence she can handle,” Sokoloff wrote in an email obtained by TMZ. “I question how well she has handled the independence she has been given.”

Williams is aware of the judge’s desire, growing emotional as she began to tear up, saying she would “keep it PG” despite wanting to say a few choice words about the situation while speaking with TMZ. “Giving me a more restrictive environment? What could be more restrictive than the Coterie?” she asked. She previously called the current facility a “prison.” In her chat with TMZ Live, she asked: “What is going on with the judge speaking to me in that way?” A final decision has yet to be made on the matter.