Prince Harry Is Unhappy With His New Life in California, Author Claims

The Duke of Sussex swapped royal duties for California sunshine, but paradise might be turning into purgatory for the former working royal.

Prince Harry, 40, is reportedly experiencing considerable discontent in his luxurious Montecito existence, according to royal expert Tom Quinn, author of Yes Ma’am, The Secret Life of Royal Servants. The Sun reports that Quinn claims Harry’s former UK associates have revealed the Duke isn’t finding his American lifestyle fulfilling his expectations.

“He just doesn’t have anything to do: from childhood he has been trained to be a royal, attending charitable events and meeting the public and he has thrown all that away,” Quinn stated. While Harry has apparently made efforts to adapt to domestic life, helping around their mansion, walking the dog, and participating in childcare, the transition hasn’t been entirely smooth.

“The truth is he is bored,” Quinn asserted, explaining that Harry’s movements remain constrained by security requirements, preventing spontaneous outings. When the Duke does venture out, he’s reportedly accompanied by a security detail whether cycling, walking, or dining out.

Further complicating Harry’s adjustment is the couple’s status among Montecito’s celebrity elite. Despite living in an enclave populated by entertainment industry titans like Gwyneth Paltrow, Oprah Winfrey, and Jennifer Aniston, the Sussexes apparently “hate that they aren’t seen as true A-listers,” according to Quinn. A local resident told The Sun, “We leave Harry and Meghan be. There are loads of famous people around here so no one bats an eyelid about two more rich people.”

Harry and Meghan relocated to California in 2020 after stepping back from royal responsibilities and currently reside with their two children – Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three – in a sprawling $16 million mansion. Their impressive property features nine bedrooms and sixteen bathrooms and sits on 5.4 acres of land. The estate includes numerous amenities such as a library, spa, gym, wine cellar, tennis court, and even a chicken coop playfully named “Archie’s Chick Inn.”

Despite these luxuries, Quinn suggests Harry struggles with the disconnect from his previous life. “For Harry, Montecito is escape from all the things he hated about his old life but it’s also the loss of the things he loved,” he explained. “The biggest sorrow for Harry living in the States is not seeing his old Eton and army pals – much of this is down to the fact that they really dislike woke tree huggers and, rightly or wrongly, that’s what they feel Harry has become.”

Family relationships remain strained, with Quinn claiming there’s been no improvement in Harry’s connections with his brother, Prince William, and father, King Charles. “Harry’s relationship with his brother and father has not improved at all – in many ways it has got worse as attitudes have hardened,” Quinn stated. “Both sides still feel the other side should apologise; both sides are convinced they are in the right.”

As Harry reportedly grapples with his new identity, Meghan, 43, appears focused on launching her entrepreneurial venture. The Duchess recently announced on Instagram that her lifestyle brand, initially called American Riviera Orchard, has been renamed “As Ever.” She explained the brand represents “a chapter” that weaves together her passions for “food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday.”

The name change reportedly stemmed from practical considerations, as The Sun notes that the original title would have limited her to selling products manufactured exclusively from the American Riviera area. Meghan also launched her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, on March 4.

While the Duchess seems to be carving out her post-royal identity, Quinn suggests that as long as Harry remains married to Meghan, his chances of returning to the United Kingdom “are nil.” The author concluded that Harry has realized “it’s much easier for an ex-royal to keep a low profile in the US than in England,” even if his American dream hasn’t delivered exactly what he hoped for.